I love Cracker Barrel restaurants. Why do I love Cracker Barrel? It's simple because these restaurants are just that. I love the simplicity of Cracker Barrel. Comfort food in a comfortable setting with good service and good prices. Mix in the fun "general store" to the mix, and I always have a great experience when I go to Cracker Barrel. These restaurants are simply enjoyable, and we have a handful of them here in New Jersey.

The fact that we could use some Cracker Barrels right here at the Jersey Shore is a whole different topic and question, but for this article, we are focusing on the new interior design changes that Cracker Barrel has been making and how you feel about the new look.

Why Some Guests Miss the Old Cracker Barrel Style

People magazine recently published an article discussing the new interior design changes at Cracker Barrel and whether the update has made patrons happy or displeased with the new look. It appears that some miss the old-style country look, but then some folks don't mind and are more interested in the food than the decor.

According to People, the Southern-inspired part-restaurant, part-store chain announced a 3-year plan to “evolve” in May 2024. Yet, more than a year later, fans are still commenting their complaints on an Aug. 5, 2024, Instagram post about the restaurant’s “new look.”

People Magazine added, "Followers continue to comment on Cracker Barrel's Instagram to critique the remodel's "bland" look."

A spokesperson at Cracker Barrel told PEOPLE on Monday, Aug. 11, “We are very pleased with the trajectory of our remodeled stores. Feedback from both guests and team members has been overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience."

Have you been to a remodeled Cracker Barrel? Do you mind the new look? Share your thoughts. I have not visited a remodeled restaurant, but as long as they have their chicken-fried steak, okra, and biscuits, I will be fine with my Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel Canva/Google Maps loading...

