Could These Retail Giants Possibly Close in New Jersey in 2025

As New Jersey sees closures from big names like JOANN Fabrics and Big Lots, shoppers could see some more of their favorite retailers possibly closing later this year.

We're only in several months of 2025 and a number of well-known and famous brands have announced more and more store closures in New Jersey.

When stores close, it's a great time to get a great deal on products you always wanted from that store in a liquidation sale. But, with that liquidation sale, there are always more room for scammers to take advantage of New Jerseyans. Just be careful if you're shopping their sales on-line or in-store, until they close their doors.

We've written a lot of articles about stores closing in New Jersey from Kohl's, Macy's, JOANN Fabrics, Big Lots, and more. Dollar General was thrown into the mix and Advance Auto Parts, there is so much unsure when it comes to retail stores or big box stores. It's crazy.

Could these 5 Businesses or Restaurants Close in New Jersey in 2025?

*Rite Aid - This popular pharmacy claimed bankruptcy not that long ago. So, what does this mean for New Jersey residents that use this pharmacy for their prescriptions.

Recently, Rite Aid claimed bankruptcy and now their doing it again. Their filing again, after seven months after the pharmacy exited their first Chapter 11 and became a private company, according to cnn.com.

*Dollar General & Family Dollar - Dollar General bought Family Dollar in 2015, and we see more closings of Family Dollar than Dollar Tree here in the Garden State. There is a Family Dollar in Lacey Township, right down the road for Berkeley residents that shopped in the store regularly.

*Forever 21 - Forever 21 stores have shut down many stores in New Jersey and surrounding areas. Some are having super sales right now before they close down permanently. If they're not closed, they will be soon.

*Subway - This one surprised me, probably more than any other. Although, we have delicious deli's here in New Jersey, this is still surprising to me. Subway closed over 600 stores in 2024 and possibly more to come. There are just a little over 20 Subway restaurants in New Jersey. Will any of them close in 2025?

*Red Robin - According to app.com, Red Robin is set to close 70 locations by the end of the year. Will some Red Robin locations close in New Jersey? There are 12 Red Robin locations in New Jersey. Oh no, the bottomless steak fries. They're so good.

