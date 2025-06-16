This popular box grocery store is making lots of members very happy with these hour changes.

Shopping at Costco isn’t just a routine errand. It’s an experience many people genuinely enjoy. And, let's not forget about the free samples while walking around.

For starters, the value is unbeatable. Costco offers bulk items at warehouse prices, making it a favorite for families, small businesses, and anyone looking to save money on essentials.

Whether it’s groceries, cleaning supplies, or electronics, customers know they’re getting a great deal. The paper products alone, like paper towels and toilet paper, if you have the room to store it all.

Shoppers also love the unexpected finds. One day you may walk in for paper towels and walk out with a new set of luggage, a massage chair, or gourmet chocolates. The treasure-hunt nature of Costco shopping adds excitement to each visit.

Costco Executive Members in NJ Get Early Shopping Access

The new time change for executive members are opening an hour early for executive members beginning Monday, June 30th, 2025 at 9 am, according to nj.com. This is an hour earlier than when Costco normally opens its doors to members, giving executive members an exclusive hour of shopping, minus most of the crowds.

Full Schedule: New Executive Member Hours at Costco in New Jersey

The new times for executive memberships at Costco:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

What Makes a Costco Executive Membership Worth It

Costco executive memberships also give these members an extra hour to shop after it closes. Executive memberships get to shop until 7 pm on Saturdays. To find out how to upgrade to executive membership at Costco, CLICK HERE.

Also, Costco’s generous return policy and customer service are also top-notch. The store prioritizes customer satisfaction, which builds long-term trust.

And who could forget the food court? For just a few bucks, you can enjoy a slice of pizza or the famous $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo—a beloved staple for many shoppers.

