Summertime at the Jersey Shore, it's been a hot one. Who's ready for back to school?

Things seem a little simpler in the summertime. BBQs, lounging in the pool, heading to the beach, and so more in New Jersey. Labor Day will be here before we know it.

It's time to stock up on the essentials for back to college and back to school. Grab all your stuff ahead of time because one of the most popular supermarkets will be closed, at least for one day.

Don’t Let This Surprise Store Closure Delay Your Plans

If you're having an end of summer BBQ and hoping for sunshine, you have to shop for your favorite meats and snacks. You have to hit your favorite grocery store to pick up burgers and of course grab some samples along the way.

If I mention samples, I bet you guessed what I'm talking about Costco, BJ's or any warehouse grocery store. Sometimes ShopRite has samples, only if you're shopping at the right time.

But, we all agree Costco has the best free samples.

This Store Is Pressing Pause for Just One Day

Costco will be closed down for one day, this Labor Day. Labor Day is Monday, September 1st, 2025.

Keep Reading: Iconic Fishing Pier in New Jersey is Finally Opened Again

It's a day for all of the employees to enjoy the day with their family and friends with the day off.

All 21 New Jersey Locations Will Be Closed

There are 21 Costco locations in New Jersey, all locations will close for Labor Day. Here are the closest Costco locations close to us at the Jersey Shore.

Brick

Stafford Twp.

Ocean Twp.

Hazlet

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.