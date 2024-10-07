Community Rallies to Save Freehold Raceway From Permanent Closure

Community Rallies to Save Freehold Raceway From Permanent Closure

Google Maps

The Oldest Racetrack In America Is Threatened in New Jersey

 

It is a landmark that is 171 years old. Freehold Raceway, which was originally built in 1853 is now under threat of closing. According to Wikipedia, "Freehold Raceway is a half-mile racetrack in Freehold Borough, New Jersey, and is the oldest racetrack in the United States, as well as being the oldest of the three horse racing venues located in New Jersey."

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

 

According to Change.org, "A petition that’s gaining momentum on Change.org to prevent the permanent closure of the historic Freehold Raceway on December 28, 2024. According to the petition starter, this New Jersey landmark, in operation since 1853, is under threat, and its closure would have widespread economic, environmental, and cultural impacts on the local community."

 

 

Personally, I find it "historical" to find a way to save Freehold Raceway from closing. It is the oldest racetrack in America. We see more and more pieces of American history being closed, removed, or simply torn down, and with each loss we have one less piece of history. As we know most things these days boil down to one thing, money. When we look to ending history, let's think of ways to preserve these historic venues.

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

The petition urges the New Jersey State Legislature to take action to prevent the closure, citing concerns about the loss of history, local jobs, and economic stability. More than just preserving a raceway, the campaign is about saving a piece of the state's cultural heritage and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

Supporters of the petition believe Freehold Raceway is a significant part of the state's harness horse racing history and plays a crucial role in supporting the local agricultural sector.

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

The petition notes that "the racing industry contributes over $150 million to New Jersey’s agricultural economy. The closure would jeopardize jobs across the racing and agricultural industries, displace hundreds of horses, and potentially lead to the site’s conversion into industrial developments—diminishing vital green spaces."

 

So reach and sound off if you want to help preserve this piece of not only Monmouth County history, but also New Jersey history, and American history. Maybe Freehold Raceway needs financial updates as well as physical updates and some good ol' "TLC".

 

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House

Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

Filed Under: Freehold Raceway, shore facebook
Categories: Featured, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM