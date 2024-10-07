The Oldest Racetrack In America Is Threatened in New Jersey

It is a landmark that is 171 years old. Freehold Raceway, which was originally built in 1853 is now under threat of closing. According to Wikipedia, "Freehold Raceway is a half-mile racetrack in Freehold Borough, New Jersey, and is the oldest racetrack in the United States, as well as being the oldest of the three horse racing venues located in New Jersey."

According to Change.org, "A petition that’s gaining momentum on Change.org to prevent the permanent closure of the historic Freehold Raceway on December 28, 2024. According to the petition starter, this New Jersey landmark, in operation since 1853, is under threat, and its closure would have widespread economic, environmental, and cultural impacts on the local community."

Personally, I find it "historical" to find a way to save Freehold Raceway from closing. It is the oldest racetrack in America. We see more and more pieces of American history being closed, removed, or simply torn down, and with each loss we have one less piece of history. As we know most things these days boil down to one thing, money. When we look to ending history, let's think of ways to preserve these historic venues.

The petition urges the New Jersey State Legislature to take action to prevent the closure, citing concerns about the loss of history, local jobs, and economic stability. More than just preserving a raceway, the campaign is about saving a piece of the state's cultural heritage and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

Supporters of the petition believe Freehold Raceway is a significant part of the state's harness horse racing history and plays a crucial role in supporting the local agricultural sector.

The petition notes that "the racing industry contributes over $150 million to New Jersey’s agricultural economy. The closure would jeopardize jobs across the racing and agricultural industries, displace hundreds of horses, and potentially lead to the site’s conversion into industrial developments—diminishing vital green spaces."

So reach and sound off if you want to help preserve this piece of not only Monmouth County history, but also New Jersey history, and American history. Maybe Freehold Raceway needs financial updates as well as physical updates and some good ol' "TLC".

