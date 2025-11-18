These are New Jersey's eleven most common passwords and why you shouldn't use them.

If you think hackers spend months racking codes like in the movies or TV shows, think again. It's scary.

Why New Jersey's Password Habits Matter in 2025

I know how annoying passwords are. We have like a hundred of them and I have to write them all down, just to remember them all. It's crazy.

In 2025 my cyber attacks don't require high-tech geniuses at all, they simply rely on the fact that millions of people keep using the same, easy passwords.

The Most Common Passwords Used Across the Garden State

New trends are emerging across from New Jersey, there are a handful of dangerously simple passwords that continue to top the Do Not Use These Passwords LIST.

The most commonly used passwords used across America and in New Jersey, according to comparitech.com.

123456 12345678 123456789 admin 1234 AA 1-123456 12345 password 123 123-456-7890

All of these passwords are predictable. Hackers rely on automated systems that test thousands of patterns every minute. We all know what happens next, once they find a weak password, hackers can access your bank or credit accounts, reset your email, steal your identify, and more.

Steps to Create a Strong Password

The best way to create a strong password, use a lot of characters with uppercase and lower case letters with numbers and symbols mixed together for one password.

These common 11 passwords in New Jersey for 2025 reveal a simple truth, I know for me. Convenience often wins over security. But, taking a few extra minutes to create a strong login can protect your identity, finances, and peace of mind.

