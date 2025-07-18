Comfort Food Heaven: 19 Must-Try New Jersey Eateries You’ll Love
A new article that is out from DDD Near Me discusses 19 of the very best restaurants to visit in New Jersey for some good old-fashioned "comfort food". I think we are all smiling already.
What is Comfort Food?
Comfort food is the kind of food that makes you feel good inside — warm, familiar, and often tied to happy memories or home-cooked meals. It’s usually hearty, filling, and easy to enjoy, like mac and cheese, fried chicken, or a bowl of soup. These foods often evoke memories of childhood, family, or a simpler time in life.
The list is a treasure map for comfort food lovers. It's a who's who of comfort food, and we are all excited to see who and where this treasure map takes us.
Top 19 Best Comfort Food Restaurants In New Jersey
19. Luigi’s Famous Pizza – Hoboken
18. Henri’s Hotts Barbecue – Hammonton
17. Amy’s Omelette House – Long Branch
16. Mama’s Café Baci – Hackettstown
15. Tony Boloney’s – Atlantic City
14. Broad Street Diner – Keyport
13. Summit Diner – Summit
12. The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. – Somers Point
11. Frank’s Deli & Restaurant – Asbury Park
10. Hot Dog Johnny’s – Buttzville
9. Stuff Yer Face – New Brunswick
8. The Pop Shop – Collingswood
7. White Manna – Hackensack
6. Hobby’s Delicatessen & Restaurant – Newark
5. Lucille’s Country Cooking – Warren Grove
4. Tick Tock Diner – Clifton
3. The Committed Pig – Morristown
2. Brownstone Pancake Factory – Edgewater
1. Tops Diner – East Newark
This is a list I would like to go through and plan several trips, it's a lot of comfort food and fun places to visit. Any of your favorites on this list? Any you would add?