We love our food in New Jersey and we do it better than anyone. In New Jersey, food isn’t just a necessity, it’s an identity.

Ask anyone from the Garden State and you’ll hear the same thing: we take our meals seriously. From bagels and pizza to high-end sushi bars, our state has a unique way of turning every bite into something worth bragging about.

New Jersey’s food scene reflects its people — diverse, bold, and proud of its roots. Within just a few blocks, you can go from authentic Middle Eastern shawarma to traditional Italian pasta, from hand-rolled sushi to slow-cooked barbecue.

This incredible mix comes from generations of immigrants bringing their recipes, traditions, and passion, blending into something uniquely “Jersey.”

Living on the coast means seafood is always in season. In summer, Jersey Shore towns serve fresh clams, oysters, and crabs that taste like they came straight from the ocean, because they did. Paired with sweet local corn or juicy Jersey tomatoes, it’s a combination that keeps people coming back year after year.

The Only Ocean County Restaurant on NJ’s Best List

Njmonthly.com recently put out their article about the 40 best restaurants in New Jersey. One spectacular Ocean County restaurant made the list and it's so good.

Why Clemmy’s in Waretown Stands Out

Clemmy's in Waretown is spectacular. My husband and I went there last summer and it was adorable and quaint. It is a BYOB restaurant in Ocean County and the presentation and taste of the food was delectable. You have to try this restaurant. And their desserts, please leave room for one of these gems.

We love our food because it tells our story — a story of hard work, cultural richness, and pride in what we serve. Here, a simple sandwich can be made with care, and a fine dining meal can feel like home. Whether it’s a quick pork roll on the way to work or an elaborate multi-course dinner, New Jersey doesn’t just feed you, it leaves you full in the best possible way.

