We all dream of crystal-clear, Caribbean-blue water… but can you really find it at the Jersey Shore?"

As someone who’s spoiled with a backyard pool, I’m picky about water clarity. And at our NJ beaches, where we pay to play, I expect clean.

But when looking for that clear water in the Atlantic, do we have that?

Not always, like the Caribbean waters. The water always looks clear and a blue-green color. It's the water you can always see your feet in them. Not here in New Jersey, I can't see my feet in the water.

Believe it or not we have some of the cleanest beaches in America. But, what about the clearest water.

The Surprising Spot with the Clearest Water at the Jersey Shore

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Stone Harbor has the clearest water at the 96th Street Beach in Cape May County.

The little Jersey Shore town has less than 1,000 residents that live there full-time. Summer vacationers are a different story, over 20,000 people call this their favorite vacation spot in New Jersey.

There is no boardwalk in Stone Harbor, but Ocean City is not far away.

So the clearest water is in Stone Harbor on the 96th Street Beach, where are the cleanest beaches in New Jersey? From onlyinyourstate.com: "40th Street beach in Avalon, Sea Isle City at 40th Street, Upper Township at Webster Road, Wildwood Crest at Orchid, Margate at Washington, Point Pleasant Beach, and this gem 96th Street Beach in Stone Harbor."

We might not have turquoise Caribbean seas, but here in New Jersey, we’ve got something better. We have pride, grit, and a coastline that surprises people every single summer.

