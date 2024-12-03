Don’t Miss these Magical Christmas Lights at this Beachwood Home in New Jersey

This is just fantastic, I love when houses in our neighborhood decorate and then ask for donations for certain charities.

Holiday magic in Beachwood, NJ! Visit a heart-filled house adorned with dazzling lights supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital. Fun activities for all ages!

Get our free mobile app

I look for these special houses every year, let me know if you see unbelievable decorated houses please email me at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.

Check this out at 610 Forecastle Avenue in Beachwood, NJ.

Facebook user Edward Bankel Facebook user Edward Bankel loading...

The dates for all the extra stuff are December 13th - December 15th and December 20th - December 22nd from 5 pm - 9 pm.

Keep Reading: Thousands and Thousands of lights at this New Jersey Drive-Thru

This one looks amazing and thanks to an amazing year last year, this family decided to do it again because of the amazing turnout. Lots of things will be happening here, more than last year.

The list of things happening, thanks to Facebook user Edward Bankel: "New this year we will be handing out gifts to the little ones puzzles, coloring books, etc. plus candy canes. Also for the adults, take a picture or video share on social media and your name will go into a raffle to win a $25 Wawa gift card. My family will be offering pictures with Santa along with train rides. Everything is free however we are taking cash donations and hundred percent of those donations are going to St. Jude children's hospital."

Last year this house collected $2000 and donated it to St. Jude's. Amazing, great job to everyone.

Bring your camera, Santa will be there in his sleigh and hop on their miniature railroad.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker