Don’t Miss these Magical Christmas Lights at this Beachwood Home in New Jersey
This is just fantastic, I love when houses in our neighborhood decorate and then ask for donations for certain charities.
Holiday magic in Beachwood, NJ! Visit a heart-filled house adorned with dazzling lights supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital. Fun activities for all ages!
I look for these special houses every year, let me know if you see unbelievable decorated houses please email me at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Check this out at 610 Forecastle Avenue in Beachwood, NJ.
The dates for all the extra stuff are December 13th - December 15th and December 20th - December 22nd from 5 pm - 9 pm.
This one looks amazing and thanks to an amazing year last year, this family decided to do it again because of the amazing turnout. Lots of things will be happening here, more than last year.
