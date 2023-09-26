Chosen By You, Grab the Best Pie in New Jersey Here

Fall is here and really let's face it, we all want pie.

I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?

Linda was telling me that the pies at BJ's and Costco are the biggest and the best. I had to try a pie from Costco and Linda was right, delicious.

Pies are the staple for holidays, BBQs, and everything else when it comes to family and friends. A good piece of pie was my Dad's favorite. A good piece of apple pie is what he always ordered when we were out to dinner.

We love our pie in New Jersey and not just pizza pie. New Jersey's favorite pies are cherry, apple, and pumpkin. Key Lime is up there, too for a favorite of a lot of my co-workers.

"Thank you" to the awesome "PIE" places in Ocean County, especially our top 5 - Emery's Farm, Sand Castle Diner, Lucille's, Costco, and Mueller's Bakery.

The WINNER of the BEST PIE in Ocean County, chosen by you.

Emery's is the winner. Emery's Farm is located in New Egypt.

Lots and lots of votes came in for Emery's. Congratulations to Emery's Farm. If you've never tried the pies at Emery's, they are superb. My family always asks for me to grab a pie on my way to Pennsylvania, they know good pies.