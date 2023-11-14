Chipotle Drive-Thru Opening Soon on Rt. 37 in Toms River, NJ

We now know what's moving in to this spot on Rt. 37 in Toms River.

It is a Chipotle Drive-Thru. There will be a sit-in restaurant as well. There is a Chipotle in Toms River on Hooper Avenue, this one is across from Sherwin Williams Paint Store and the Big Lots Plaza on Rt. 37.

I stopped by the site and was talking to the construction site and just looking at the building I could tell it was a Chipotle, but I asked just to make sure.

They were telling me they want to open the restaurant drive-thru before the end of the year.

If you're wondering what Chipotle is, it's a Mexican Grille. There is one on Hooper, in Brick and, in Lacey Twp on RT. 9. This will be the second one in Toms River.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's menu - burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and so much more. Fan favorites are the Chicken Bowl, Steak Salad, and the Veggie Burrito. There are so many choices for catering and group orders.

So many of our listeners were writing about an article on our social media about this Chipotle Drive-Thru coming to Toms River that this is not what Toms River needed. There too many drive-thru fast-food restaurants. There are so many options.

The question then comes, is Chipotle considered fast food? There is a drive-thru?

Do you like Chipotle? From what I hear it's very popular. We will keep you up to date on when the Grand Opening is.

