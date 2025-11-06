UPDATE: Woman Charged After Stabbing 2-Year-Old Brother Heard Voices and Spoke of Human Sacrifice

UPDATE: Woman Charged After Stabbing 2-Year-Old Brother Heard Voices and Spoke of Human Sacrifice

  • Toddler Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing

  • Suspect Taken Into Custody Without Incident

  • Investigation Continues Into Motive and Circumstances

 

 

New UPDATE From Authorities On The Toddler Stabbing

In a Patch update, Marlene Rodriguez, 20, told authorities voices told her to stab her 2-year-old brother, according to an affidavit. The woman talked about human sacrifice before stabbing her Brother.

 

According to reports, the boy was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

 

Rodriguez remains in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

 

 

 

 

Prosecutors Detail the Incident Inside Brick Township Home

A horrible event unfolded in Brick Township as a toddler was stabbed on Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the 2-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the chest.

 

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer (In a Patch Report) "Marlene Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and endangering the welfare of a child in the incident that happened Saturday."

 

 

 

The boy is Rodriguez's 2-year-old brother.

 

An investigation by authorities is ongoing.

 

