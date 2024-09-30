Check Out This House at the Jersey Shore, New Jersey Decorated for Halloween

Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween.

If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.

I love driving around the neighborhood like a Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts for Halloween and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.

These sound really good, check them out. I'd love to add more. If you know of any decorated houses that might scare us, let me know. You can email me your decorated Halloween houses or download them on the free 92.7 WOBM App. I can't wait to see them all.

Our neighbors spend hours putting these displays together for our enjoyment, please be respectful when checking out their front yards. For some of them, you can get out of your car and walk around. I'm hoping this year will be the same.

Where's this Halloween house you need to check out at the Jersey Shore?

Thanks to Eugene Garritt, he let us know about his house. This fantastic house is located at 92 East Main Street in Freehold.

Eugene Garrett Eugene Garrett loading...

Eugene Garrett Eugene Garrett loading...

From Eugene Garritt: "The skeleton band/dancers on the porch are always a crowd favorite and they play/dance to music in the yard."

Eugene Garrett Eugene Garrett loading...

