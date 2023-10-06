Check Out This Cool Halloween Decorated House in Lacey, NJ

Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front yards looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween.

If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. Send some pictures, too.

I love driving around the neighborhood like a Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts for Halloween and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.

We had some incredible houses last year from Toms River, Manchester, Brick, Bayville, and Forked River. I'd love to get as many houses as I can to add to my list. I'm hoping when I put the list together, it makes for a fun night with the family driving around Ocean County looking at some great Halloween displays.

I've received so many wonderfully decorated houses that I will be putting up in the next week to check out. This year is incredible. The amount of time put into these houses is just incredible and they all look so good.

This house was on Lacey Township Chatter Facebook Page. The address is 1247 Cypress Street in Lacey Township. Check out the Halloween display from 5 pm - 11pm and you can walk through. Halloween night they will be giving out full-sized candy bars and certain times throughout the month they will have actors in the Halloween display, how cool?

Last year we had several different locations in Ocean County, which were just amazing. I have to be honest while driving to these locations, I was thinking...will they really be that good. I can't tell you how incredible they all looked. Scary, fun, and just so much fun for Halloween. Halloween decorations seem to get better and better each year.

