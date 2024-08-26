Check Out the Brand New Fun Ride Coming to Seaside Heights, New Jersey

It's always such a fun time to visit Casino Pier in Seaside Heights and when they get a new ride, it's always exciting. It's a fun night at the boardwalk with family and friends, especially when I can go on my favorite rides, this one looks like fun. Did you notice there's an empty spot on Seaside's ride pier? Something bigger and better is coming in 2025 from Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach's Facebook page. What's the new ride opening in 2025 at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights? From Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach's Facebook page: " Fun Factory, a 3-Level Fun House by Gosetto is coming to Casino Pier, Spring of 2025! Fun Factory offers a fantastic journey immersed in fun packed entertainment for all ages! Accompanied by interactive tricks and optical illusions that surprise at every curve, following paths of overwhelming fun!" This Fun Factory looks amazing:

There were lots of comments on Facebook asking about the old Fun House on Casino Pier, Surf Shack. That has been removed from the pier. Ocean County is getting ready for a bigger Fun House. I'm ready for this one.

I did like the Surf Shack. Did you ever try walking out of it? If you did, you know exactly what I'm writing about.

Three levels of fun for the summer of 2025, I can not wait.

Many of us here at the Shore have one week before we head back to school. Enjoy Casino Pier and don't forget about the fabulous Breakwater Beach with the two brand new waterslides this year. Click here for Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach.

