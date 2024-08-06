I know you're with me when I say grocery shopping is tough with the prices going up. Hopefully, you shop at one of these three.

The eggs, milk, bread, they've all gone up in prices. I can't even imagine having a larger family than I already have and I have a small family.

Nerd Wallet reports that the recent surge in inflation: has been driven, at least in part, by supply chain issues, pent-up consumer demand and economic stimulus from the pandemic from several years ago. Will we always keep blaming the pandemic?

Grocery stores have been lighter on the deals and coupons. I feel when I buy ten items, it's $100, that's just crazy.

I didn't even the meats and the meat prices, everything is just more expensive now. We all have to go grocery shopping so maybe this will help with the cheapest super markets in New Jersey.

I have a favorite go-to every weekend but maybe we should switch it up to one of these.

The 3 Cheapest Grocery Stores in New Jersey

COSTCO - The best way to buy is in bulk. I really need to get a membership to Costco. Costco has well over 20 locations in New Jersey.

LIDL - Lidl has become more and more popular in the last five years. I have a Lidl close to my house and I have to tell you, it is cheaper than the grocery store I go to.

If you're not familiar with Lidl, they have fun stuff in the middle of the store to look at, not just groceries. There's new products that come in weekly, also.

ALDI - It is one of the cheapest right here in New Jersey and around the US. U.S. News and World Report surveyed shoppers and they all said ALDI offers value for your money making it one of the cheapest grocery stores in America.

There are over 60 ALDI grocery stores in New Jersey.

