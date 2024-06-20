Discover 3 New Jersey Towns That Made the Most Charming List in America

We love when New Jersey makes the "best" of anything in America.

This is cool. We have some really, really cute, charming towns in New Jersey.

Mixbook is a digital photobook platform, conducted a survey of the most charming streets in the US. There was a top 100 that the cutest and the most charming main streets were named. Three of New Jersey's main streets made the list, best in the nation.

From Mixbook staff: “Recognizing the unique allure and significance of these treasured main streets, our team embarked on a mission to celebrate them in a way they truly deserve. After an extensive survey of 3,000 respondents, we have meticulously compiled a list of the “Top 100 Most Charming Main Streets” in the nation.”

What three New Jersey Main Streets made the Most Charming Streets in the US?

Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, NJ made #21 of the top 100 list

North Jersey locals love Montclair's Bloomfield Avenue. Of course they're amazing Montclair Jazz Fest and their annual Montclair Film Festival, according to njdigest.com.

From cafes to museums, Montclair's Bloomfield Avenue has that historical charm with modern allure and design.

Bridge Street in Lambertville, NJ made #49 of the top 100 list

If you've never been to this charming street in Lambertville, it's something you must do. It is one of the most charming downtown streets I've ever been to. Their antique shops are some of the best in America and the restaurants and shopping all deserve to make this list.

It doesn't matter if you visit Bridge Street in the winter or summer, it's lovely any time you go.

Washington Street in Cape May, NJ made #61 of the top 100 list

Of, course Cape May had to make this list. I'm surprised it's #61, it is one of the best. The beach life in Cape May, ice cream, shopping, and restaurants just scream, charming. Cape May is one of my all-time favorite places to visit at Christmastime, also.

