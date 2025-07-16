Lately, homeowners across New Jersey have been noticing an unusual and somewhat unsettling visitor creeping into their houses. These many-legged creatures are showing up more frequently, especially in areas near the Jersey Shore.

While their appearance might make you cringe, understanding why they’re here and what you can do about them is the first step toward reclaiming your home from these unexpected intruders.

What’s With the Centipede Surge in New Jersey?

A centipede’s body is long and segmented, with each segment typically bearing one pair of legs. Depending on the species, centipedes can have anywhere from 15 to over 300 legs! Their legs help them move swiftly through soil, leaf litter, and even inside homes.

Why are centipedes taking over New Jersey homes. Lately centipedes are the bug taking over all our homes, especially here at the Jersey Shore.

Where Centipedes Like to Hide And Why They Choose Your Home

Centipedes are everywhere with the humidity and moisture. They are EVERYWHERE. Calling a pest or bug professional is the best way to get rid of these annoying bugs. Possibly glue boards work to reduce their activity, but it will not eliminate them.

How to Keep Centipedes Out for Good

Centipedes are carnivorous hunters. They use venomous claws located just behind their heads to capture and paralyze their prey, which usually consists of insects and other small invertebrates. This makes them beneficial for controlling pests in gardens and around homes.

Most centipedes prefer dark, damp environments, like under rocks, logs, or inside basements. While their bite can be painful to humans, it is rarely dangerous unless someone is allergic.

Creepy But Beneficial: Why Centipedes Aren’t All Bad

Despite their intimidating look, centipedes avoid humans whenever possible and usually only bite if threatened. Learning more about these creatures can help reduce fear and appreciate the unique role they play in keeping ecosystems balanced.

