The Most Charming Small-Town Restaurant In New Jersey
Have you ever visited Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, New Jersey? It is a beautiful part of the start, and literally at the bottom of the state, there is nowhere else to go but swim to Delaware.
Why Do People Love The Fish House Restaurant In Cape May Point, New Jersey?
It's a quiet and unassuming spot that is like something out of a movie. It is also home to a charming small-town restaurant, "The Fish House." According to their website, the Fish House is described as "Rooted in the rich traditions of East Coast seafood shacks and beachside bars, our menu features fresh seafood, craft sandwiches, homemade local ice cream, expertly crafted cocktails, and a curated wine selection."
According to Yelp, The Fish House has 4.1 stars out of 5 in reviews. Favorite dishes at The Fish House include: Fried Shrimp, Chicken Avocado Sandwich, Lobster Roll, Crab Cake Sandwich, Day Boat Scallops, to name a few.
Currently, The Fish House is open on weekends:
- Friday: 11 am - 6 pm
- Saturday: 11 am - 6 pm
- Sunday: 11 am - 6 pm
LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett