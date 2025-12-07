Have you ever visited Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, New Jersey? It is a beautiful part of the start, and literally at the bottom of the state, there is nowhere else to go but swim to Delaware.

Sunset Beach in Cape May is a laid-back stretch of shoreline known for its mellow vibe, glowing evening skies, and the weathered remains of the old concrete ship Atlantus just offshore. Visitors wander the pebbly sand in search of “Cape May diamonds,” those naturally polished quartz stones that wash up along the bay. It’s not a flashy, boardwalk-style scene, more of a quiet spot where people go to unwind, watch the sun drop into the water, and soak in that peaceful, end-of-the-day atmosphere.

Why Do People Love The Fish House Restaurant In Cape May Point, New Jersey?

It's a quiet and unassuming spot that is like something out of a movie. It is also home to a charming small-town restaurant, "The Fish House." According to their website, the Fish House is described as "Rooted in the rich traditions of East Coast seafood shacks and beachside bars, our menu features fresh seafood, craft sandwiches, homemade local ice cream, expertly crafted cocktails, and a curated wine selection."

According to Yelp, The Fish House has 4.1 stars out of 5 in reviews. Favorite dishes at The Fish House include: Fried Shrimp, Chicken Avocado Sandwich, Lobster Roll, Crab Cake Sandwich, Day Boat Scallops, to name a few.

Currently, The Fish House is open on weekends:

Friday: 11 am - 6 pm

Saturday: 11 am - 6 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 6 pm

