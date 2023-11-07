Cape May Is The Most Adorable and Underrated Small Town in New Jersey

When you describe a town as "adorable" and "underrated" you probably start off getting a positive review. Who doesn't like adorable things and the "under-dogs"? So it is no surprise that Love Exploring decided to put together this list of beloved and cozy towns around America.

According to Love Exploring, "Worlds away from the USA's biggest cities, many of America's small towns are filled with treasures and offer life at a deliciously slow pace. But which charming boltholes come out top? Here we share a definitive ranking of our favorite 50 pint-sized towns (and a few teeny-tiny cities)."

As Thanksgiving approaches, one great town in New Jersey to visit during the holidays is Cape May. This small-town favorite is a great place to dine and shop for holiday treasures.3

If you visit Cape May in November be sure to stroll around the Washington Street Mall area. Known as "The Heart of Cape May", there you will find several dining options and great little shops to find all kinds of great Christmas gift ideas. You can find something for everyone in your family.

According to Love Exploring, Coming in at #23 on the TOP 50, is Cape May, New Jersey. "This charming coastal city, which has a population of less than 4,000, is admired for its pristine beaches and the pretty, colorful Victorian buildings along the waterfront. In fact, the preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

