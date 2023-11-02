Have you ever thought of using your backyard as a graveyard? I know Halloween is now over, but some people have asked "Can I legally bury a dead relative in my backyard in New Jersey? Or anywhere on my property for that matter, maybe you wanna bury them on a side or in the front yard? So let's look at this and find the answer to this question.

By the way, have you ever buried a pet on your property? This is another question that has come up. I don't think you want a "Pet Cemetery" kinda thing going on, but have you?

Can You Bury A Pet On Your Private Property?

According to Titan Casket, "In states like California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas, it is legal to bury a pet in your own backyard as long as there is no health hazard or nuisance caused by it. It is also illegal to bury animals on public property- including pets."

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Family Member on Your Property in New Jersey?

According to New Jersey Consumer Affairs, "No. The only place that burial can take place in New Jersey is on land that is dedicated for cemetery purposes. For your property to be used for burial, you would have to apply to the New Jersey Cemetery Board for a Certificate of Authority to operate as a "cemetery company."

So there you go the answer is no, in New Jersey you cannot bury a dead relative in your backyard unless your property is "dedicated for cemetery purposes".

