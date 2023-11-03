Can You Eat A Turkey That’s Walking Around Your Neighborhood in New Jersey?

One story I must share that I will never forget on Thanksgiving. We were home and it was early on Thanksgiving morning and we were watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when we saw outside on our front lawn was not one but 6 wild turkeys! We thought we were being punked because it was Thanksgiving! and we had a yard full of turkeys running around, our kids thought it was cool seeing such a sight on Thanksgiving Day! Below is an actual photo from that day and some of the turkeys in our yard lol

Turkeys Shawn Michaels loading...

Get our free mobile app

So let's begin by discussing what you can hunt here in New Jersey. You may or may not be aware of what is able to be hunted here in the Garden State. For some animals it's ok and for others, it is not. There are rules too when it comes to "legally" hunting in New Jersey.

Turkeys Unsplash.com J-Photos loading...

New Jersey’s game includes rabbit, squirrel, coyote, fox, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, pheasant, quail, woodcock, and more. CLICK HERE for details on "Game Species of New Jersey".

Turkeys Unsplash.com Drew Bryden loading...

According to NJ Fish & Wildlife: Season Dates Fall 2023

2023 Fall Either Sex Turkey Season

One seven-day hunting segment (excluding Sunday) from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, November 5th ... So you better hurry up

There is NO Sunday hunting for turkey

CLICK HERE for an interactive hunting map.

If you are planning on hunting wild turkeys keep in mind that a valid NJ hunting license and turkey permit are required to hunt turkey. Both are available online at NJFishandWildlife.com/licensesalessite.htm or at license agents.

Turkeys Unsplash.com Ruth Caron loading...

So the answer is yes you can hunt wild turkeys in New Jersey, but there are rules and restrictions so make sure you investigate.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger