Can You Eat A Turkey That’s Walking Around Your Neighborhood in New Jersey?
One story I must share that I will never forget on Thanksgiving. We were home and it was early on Thanksgiving morning and we were watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when we saw outside on our front lawn was not one but 6 wild turkeys! We thought we were being punked because it was Thanksgiving! and we had a yard full of turkeys running around, our kids thought it was cool seeing such a sight on Thanksgiving Day! Below is an actual photo from that day and some of the turkeys in our yard lol
So let's begin by discussing what you can hunt here in New Jersey. You may or may not be aware of what is able to be hunted here in the Garden State. For some animals it's ok and for others, it is not. There are rules too when it comes to "legally" hunting in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s game includes rabbit, squirrel, coyote, fox, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, pheasant, quail, woodcock, and more. CLICK HERE for details on "Game Species of New Jersey".
According to NJ Fish & Wildlife: Season Dates Fall 2023
- 2023 Fall Either Sex Turkey Season
- One seven-day hunting segment (excluding Sunday) from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, November 5th ... So you better hurry up
- There is NO Sunday hunting for turkey
CLICK HERE for an interactive hunting map.
If you are planning on hunting wild turkeys keep in mind that a valid NJ hunting license and turkey permit are required to hunt turkey. Both are available online at NJFishandWildlife.com/licensesalessite.htm or at license agents.
So the answer is yes you can hunt wild turkeys in New Jersey, but there are rules and restrictions so make sure you investigate.
