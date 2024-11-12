Bucket-List Steakhouse In New Jersey For Real Meat Lovers!

A Meat Lovers Dream Right Here In New Jersey

So if you love a good steak then this article is for you! If you love your chop cooked to perfection and served with a good sharp knife, then this recommendation should make you hungry. The perfect place to visit in New Jersey for a great steak is right at the Jersey Shore.

Get our free mobile app

My perfect steak is simple: medium with a potato and a veggie. That's it—a steak that stands on its own and doesn't need distraction to make it stand out.

Lovefood has published an article that is all about the best steakhouses around the nation. "A steak dinner is one of the best-loved meals in the US – so it's no wonder that there are plenty of restaurants dedicated to juicy, tender cuts of beef all over the country. From classic fine-dining eateries that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand to budget-friendly places where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

The best place to satisfy your meat cravings from Lovefood is at the Jersey Shore in Atlantic County, Morton's in Atlantic City. "In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is regularly tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks (which can be paired with the freshest seafood around). The rib-eye steak is the top order here, but the lobster bisque is also a crowd favorite."

What is your favorite cut at Morton's? Give us your choice and recommendations. Post your response below and share your insider steak tips!

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker