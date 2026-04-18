If you’ve ever heard anyone talk about The Brookdale in New Jersey, chances are one thing always came up: The Big Cheese.

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That oversized mozzarella stick became their signature. People didn’t just go for dinner, they went for the experience of seeing (and attempting to finish) that massive, melty creation. It became one of those must-try items that friends insisted you couldn’t miss.

I’ve had friends tell me time and time again, “Sue, you have to try The Big Cheese.” And honestly, that’s how you know a place made an impact, when people go out of their way to recommend it like that.

More Than Just a Restaurant

The Brookdale wasn’t just a stop for food. For many, it became part of their routine. Whether it was locals grabbing a bite or visitors heading into the city and making it a pit stop along the way, it created memories that stuck.

It’s always tough to see places like this go. Restaurants like The Brookdale become part of New Jersey’s story, places where people meet, celebrate, and just enjoy being together.

Closing Out With Gratitude

As they prepare to close this Sunday, what stands out most is the gratitude, from nj.com. The appreciation for the customers, the staff, and the moments shared inside those walls.

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And while the doors may be closing, the memories, and yes, the legend of “The Big Cheese”, will definitely stick around.

It’s never easy saying goodbye to a place like this. Another reminder to get out, support your local spots, and maybe finally try that one dish everyone keeps telling you about.

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