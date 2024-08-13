The Best Steak In Jersey

Well if you are looking for a truly great steak dinner we have a place you need to try here in the Garden State. How do you like your steak? Are you in the "pink"? Do you prefer a rare to medium-rare cook? Or do you prefer more cooked and opt for a medium-well or well-done cook on your steak? I prefer a medium cook on my steak, not too pink.

Get our free mobile app

We have a steakhouse you need to put on your list of places to go! Taste of Home has put out a list of places to try and when it comes to their choice for New Jersey, you have to head to Atlantic City for the "best" steak.

According to Taste of Home, you need to go to the Borgata Hotel and Casino and visit Old Homestead. "Gamble in style with the best steaks in the Garden State. Located in the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, you'll be drawn in by their signature dish, the 34-ounce Gotham rib-eye (but the 20-ounce Prime Steakhouse Burger is pretty killer, too)."

Their website says "The Old Homestead, a New York City institution, is one of the country’s oldest steakhouses and is known for serving the finest steaks in the Big Apple for nearly 150 years. With their second location in Atlantic City, guests can experience their trademarked domestically raised, hand-massaged Wagyu beef on both sides of the river."

The Old Homestead is open:

Sunday to Friday: 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Saturday: 4:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Reservations: 609.317.7723

Have you dined at the Old Homestead at the Borgata? Give us your review and recommendations, post your comments below.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett