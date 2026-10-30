The Brick Township Marching Band brings plenty of pride to the community, but now these talented students need a little help from the people cheering them on!

After a powerful September nor'easter washed out the group's biggest fundraising event of the year, the band is turning to the community to help keep the music playing.

A Major Fundraiser Was Washed Away

Anyone who has watched the Brick Township Marching Band perform knows how much dedication goes into every show. From long summer rehearsals to chilly fall evenings, these students put in countless hours preparing to perform at football games and competitions.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans. Severe weather along the Jersey Shore brought heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds, forcing organizers to cancel MusicFest, a major annual fundraiser that helps pay for the band's operating expenses.

Losing that important event created a significant financial challenge for the program.

How You Can Help Brick Township Marching Band

The band's parent support organization has launched a GoFundMe campaign called the virtual "Marching Caravan" to help make up for the lost fundraising money.

Contributions will help cover expenses such as transportation to competitions, instrument maintenance, uniforms, safety gear, and other resources the students need throughout their season.

The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and donations may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Let's Keep the Music Playing!

Brick Township Marching Band students continue to work hard, and community support can help ensure a storm doesn't stand in the way of their season. Every contribution, no matter the size, can make a difference.

Keep Reading: Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening in Sayreville

Can't donate right now? Sharing the fundraiser with friends, family, and local businesses is another wonderful way to help these hardworking Brick Township students. CLICK HERE to donate!

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker