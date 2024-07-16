Brick Township Man Wanted in Dismemberment Case in Ocean County
NEWS UPDATE - FUGITIVE CAUGHT
Authorities have arrested a fugitive from Brick Township. According to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, "Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that July 13, 2024, Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick Township, was charged with Hindering Apprehension and Desecration of Human Remains in connection with a series of events that occurred in Toms River and Jackson Townships on or about July 3, 2024. Krysiak was arrested today in Marlboro
Brick Township Man Wanted in Ocean County Is ARRESTED
