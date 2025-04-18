Bojangles Grand Opening Date Finally Announced in New Jersey

*Bojangles is opening their first restaurant in New Jersey

Have you heard of Bojangles? It's a famous chicken, beloved fried chicken fast food chain from the South.

From what I hear from my friends that live down south, they say this is the best chicken, hand down.

It's not just their chicken that's welcoming, it's the love of their biscuits. Now, if I were to say I'm going to a fried chicken fast food chain, I would probably choose KFC and their biscuits are pretty tasty, also.

The Bojangles biscuits are made from scratch are buttery and warm and they are the best biscuit you can find anywhere, according to my Southern friends. In all the times I've driven down south to Florida, I've never stopped at a Bojangles. I'm not sure why.

Let's get to their fried chicken, what makes Bojangles special? From their website: "Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern chicken, biscuits and tea made fresh daily from real recipes, and with a friendly smile. Fans from all over know Bojangles for our catchy tagline – “It’s Bo Time!”

When and where is Bojangles finally opening a location in New Jersey?

Bojangles is opening at 1000 Stelton Road in Piscataway, according to nj.com. The Grand opening date is Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 12 pm. Three more locations in New Jersey will be adding a Bojangles - Neptune, Marlboro and Vineland. No further details were given when they are opening. There was a Bojangles in Newark but closed last year. I was thinking there was never a Bojangles in New Jersey.

Bojangles also serves all-day breakfast.

