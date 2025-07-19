Believe it or not, black bears are a common sight in parts of New Jersey.

Where Are Black Bears Showing Up in New Jersey?

Bears are especially in the northern and western parts of the state. But in recent years, bear sightings have been reported in more suburban areas, even down toward central and southern NJ.

As bear populations grow and their habitat overlaps with ours, it’s important to know what to do if you come across one. What about the Pine Barrens? There haven't been black bears spotted as much as they used to be.

What to Do If You See a Bear in New Jersey

First, don’t panic. Black bears are usually shy and prefer to avoid humans. If you see a bear from a distance, give it plenty of space and do not approach. If a bear is nearby, make yourself look big, speak in a loud, calm voice, and slowly back away, BUT never run. Running might trigger the bear’s instinct to chase.

What Not to Do Around Bears

Never feed a bear, even if it seems calm. Feeding wildlife not only puts you at risk but also encourages the bear to come closer to homes and people in the future.

If the bear doesn’t leave or starts to approach, continue to speak loudly and wave your arms. In rare cases where a bear acts aggressively, fight back. Don’t play dead, black bears are different from grizzlies in that way. I think I've talked about this with my friends and they say play dead, DON'T.

If you see a bear in New Jersey, call 911 or 1-877-WARN-DEP.

Simple Ways to Prevent Bear Encounters

To prevent encounters, secure your garbage, bring pet food indoors, and clean grills after use. Bears are smart and follow their noses!

Living in New Jersey means sharing space with nature. Staying alert and respectful helps keep both people and bears safe.

