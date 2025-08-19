JoBros (Kevin) Makes Surprise Concert Appearance at Bird &#038; Betty’s LBI, New Jersey

JoBros (Kevin) Makes Surprise Concert Appearance at Bird & Betty’s LBI, New Jersey

 

  • Kevin Jonas Joins the Stage at Bird & Betty’s

  • Surprise Performance Wows Long Beach Island Crowd

  • JoBros Star Brings Unforgettable Night to LBI

It was a week or so ago that the Jonas Brothers entertained over 50,000 fans at MetLife Stadium (aka Giants Stadium lol) here in New Jersey, as they kicked off their 20th Anniversary Tour. You know time is flying when the Brothers Jonas celebrate their 20th year in music.

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Sue and I sent a bunch of listeners to the Jonas 20 concert when we gave away tickets for the big show when we opened our Box Office. We do concert tickets on weekday mornings at 7:45 am, and we give away great show tickets for concerts here in Jersey.

 

 

The Jonas Brothers are Born and Raised In New Jersey

The Jonas Brothers may be known worldwide today, but their roots are right here in New Jersey. Just like Bruce, Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, and Whitney Houston, Kevin, Joe, and Nick were all born and raised in New Jersey in Wyckoff, Bergen County, where their love for music first began.

 

Growing up in the Garden State, they started singing and performing together at a young age, eventually turning their childhood passion into a career that skyrocketed them to global fame. Despite their massive success, New Jersey remains a meaningful part of their story.

 

Bird & Betty’s Becomes the Stage for a Jonas Brothers Moment

Saturday night, August 16th, folks at Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, got a musical surprise when the JoBros (Kevin) made a surprise appearance and took to the stage at the LBI club, along with Big Rob.

 

jonasdailynews via Instagram   Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle spend lotta time on Long Beach Island, and they often are spotted around town. This past weekend, Kevin entertained beachgoers in Ocean County with a surprise visit.  

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The SandPaper (@thesandpaperlbi)


thesandpaperlbi via Instagram

 

Read MoreThe Best German Restaurant in New Jersey Is Among the Best In America 

Were you at Bird & Betty's Saturday Night? 

 

Getty Images (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
loading...

 

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today

Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today

Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

 

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

 

Filed Under: shore facebook
Categories: Entertainment, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM