Kevin Jonas Joins the Stage at Bird & Betty’s

Surprise Performance Wows Long Beach Island Crowd

JoBros Star Brings Unforgettable Night to LBI

It was a week or so ago that the Jonas Brothers entertained over 50,000 fans at MetLife Stadium (aka Giants Stadium lol) here in New Jersey, as they kicked off their 20th Anniversary Tour. You know time is flying when the Brothers Jonas celebrate their 20th year in music.

Get our free mobile app

Sue and I sent a bunch of listeners to the Jonas 20 concert when we gave away tickets for the big show when we opened our Box Office. We do concert tickets on weekday mornings at 7:45 am, and we give away great show tickets for concerts here in Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers are Born and Raised In New Jersey

The Jonas Brothers may be known worldwide today, but their roots are right here in New Jersey. Just like Bruce, Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, and Whitney Houston, Kevin, Joe, and Nick were all born and raised in New Jersey in Wyckoff, Bergen County, where their love for music first began.

Growing up in the Garden State, they started singing and performing together at a young age, eventually turning their childhood passion into a career that skyrocketed them to global fame. Despite their massive success, New Jersey remains a meaningful part of their story.

Bird & Betty’s Becomes the Stage for a Jonas Brothers Moment

Saturday night, August 16th, folks at Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, got a musical surprise when the JoBros (Kevin) made a surprise appearance and took to the stage at the LBI club, along with Big Rob.

jonasdailynews via Instagram Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle spend lotta time on Long Beach Island, and they often are spotted around town. This past weekend, Kevin entertained beachgoers in Ocean County with a surprise visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SandPaper (@thesandpaperlbi)



thesandpaperlbi via Instagram

Read More: The Best German Restaurant in New Jersey Is Among the Best In America

Were you at Bird & Betty's Saturday Night?

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) loading...

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten