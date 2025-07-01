Riding a bike is one of the most fun and freeing activities for kids, but it also comes with risks. That’s why wearing a helmet is more than just a smart idea, it’s a must. What is it about helmets that kids don't want to wear them?

Little kids seem to love them, then they just lose their "coolness". But, it's scary. Wear your helmet. Protect your noggin.

Helmets are the first line of defense in protecting a child’s head from serious injury. Even a simple fall off a bike can result in a concussion, skull fracture, or long-term brain injury.

Where Were the Recalled Helmets Sold in NJ?

An important recent recall was issued for certain children’s bike helmets sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target.

Which Helmets Are Being Recalled?

The bike helmet brand is Bell Sport Bicycle Helmet - from cpsc.gov - "The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury." CLICK HERE for more information on this HELMET. Recalled numbers: Model B0494Y, B06065C or B0605Y.

What New Jersey Parents Should Do Next

Parents are urged to check the brand and model of their children’s helmets and stop using any that are part of the recall. Safety should never be compromised, especially when it comes to a child’s growing brain.

Take a few minutes to inspect your child’s helmet, check for recall notices, and replace it if needed. It’s a small step that could make a life-changing difference. Because when it comes to your child’s safety, there’s no room for shortcuts.

