This Amazing Christmas Village Near New Jersey is One of the Best and Biggest in the World, Have you Been there?

This Amazing Christmas Village Near New Jersey is One of the Best and Biggest in the World, Have you Been there?

Koziar's Christmas Village Facebook Page, canva

This is a holiday tradition for many. Discover The Enchantment: Koziar's Christmas Village Delights Visitors For 77th Year.

One of the Best Christmas Villages in the World is so close to us.

The Christmas Village is Koziar's Christmas Village is now open for the season.

Koziars Christmas Village Facebook Page
loading...

Where is Koziar's Christmas Village located?

Koziar's Christmas Village is located at 782 Christmas Village Rd, Bernville, PA. The drive to the Christmas Village is about a two hour drive, but totally worth the drive. It is magic and fun for the whole family.

What is Koziar's Christmas Village hours for the holiday season?

From Koziar's Christmas Village Facebook Page:

 Open Every Night NOW through Jan 1st:
Mon-Thurs (6PM-9PM)
Fri (6PM-9PM)
Sat (4:30PM-10PM)
Sun (4:30PM-9PM)

What can you expect at Koziar's Christmas Village?

From koziarschristmasvillage.com: "Koziar’s is a park and walk vintage Christmas lights experience. Our village has paved and lighted walkways and is wheel chair and stroller friendly (we have a limited number of free rentals of wheel chairs). Your tour is unguided so you can walk and enjoy at your own pace, and usually takes 60 – 90 minutes. Please dress appropriate to the conditions as there are both outdoor and indoor displays."

Millions of lights will guide you as you walk at your own pace, not only outside beauty but  over ten indoor buildings with displays, shopping, food, and of course that huge indoor train display, not to be missed. For more information about this Christmas Village click here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. 

Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born

To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: christmas village, shore facebook
Categories: Trending