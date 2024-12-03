This Amazing Christmas Village Near New Jersey is One of the Best and Biggest in the World, Have you Been there?

This is a holiday tradition for many. Discover The Enchantment: Koziar's Christmas Village Delights Visitors For 77th Year.

One of the Best Christmas Villages in the World is so close to us.

The Christmas Village is Koziar's Christmas Village is now open for the season.

Koziars Christmas Village Facebook Page Koziars Christmas Village Facebook Page loading...

Where is Koziar's Christmas Village located?

Koziar's Christmas Village is located at 782 Christmas Village Rd, Bernville, PA. The drive to the Christmas Village is about a two hour drive, but totally worth the drive. It is magic and fun for the whole family.

What is Koziar's Christmas Village hours for the holiday season?

From Koziar's Christmas Village Facebook Page:

Open Every Night NOW through Jan 1st:

Mon-Thurs (6PM-9PM) Fri (6PM-9PM) Sat (4:30PM-10PM) Sun (4:30PM-9PM)

What can you expect at Koziar's Christmas Village?

From koziarschristmasvillage.com: "Koziar’s is a park and walk vintage Christmas lights experience. Our village has paved and lighted walkways and is wheel chair and stroller friendly (we have a limited number of free rentals of wheel chairs). Your tour is unguided so you can walk and enjoy at your own pace, and usually takes 60 – 90 minutes. Please dress appropriate to the conditions as there are both outdoor and indoor displays."

Millions of lights will guide you as you walk at your own pace, not only outside beauty but over ten indoor buildings with displays, shopping, food, and of course that huge indoor train display, not to be missed. For more information about this Christmas Village click here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock