Beware New Jersey Drivers 15 Things Not To Leave In Your Car!😮

Keep These Things At Home, Not In The Car!

I think we all have busy lives, and we are on the road every day, whether going to work, traveling during work, or doing family things, so we spend a good amount of time in our vehicles.

Since we spend so much time in our vehicles, we want to have everything we need to avoid having to stop continuously during our travels. A new article from Reader's Digest points out that there are some things we shouldn't keep in our cars and best to leave them at home.

According to Reader's Digest, "It can become very easy to let your car become a storage space. It's accessible, only you can get into it (legally, anyway), and there's plenty of space."

15 Things Not To Leave In Your Car

Medication

Electronics

Sunscreen

Water bottles

Handbags

Glasses

Passport

Wine

Young children

Pets

Groceries

Indoor plants

Aerosol cans

Lipstick

Important documents

So obviously things like "young children" and "pets" should not be left in vehicles, but some of the list surprised me, like "sunscreen". I have always kept an extra bottle in the car in case we are traveling and we are gonna stop and be outdoors. According to Reader's Digest, "Ironically, the active ingredients in sunscreen break down in high heat. Leaving it in the car on a hot day could reduce its effectiveness. Plus, the heat could cause it to explode, leaving you with a hot mess." In addition, another item that I was not aware of was "medicine". The article pointed out "Most medicine should be left at room temperature, but a car will rarely stay at that point when not in use. Heat probably won’t make your drugs directly harmful, but it could make them less effective."

So next time you wash your car, check your items inside and see what needs to go back in the house.

