Whether you love them blazing hot or sweet and saucy, chicken wings are the ultimate comfort food. It's National Chicken Wing Day!

At the Jersey Shore, locals know exactly where to go when that craving hits.

From smoky BBQ to fiery hot buffalo, wings are the go-to snack, appetizer, or full-on meal for many here. And let’s be honest, yes, they’re messy, but that’s part of the fun.

Why Wings Are a Jersey Shore Favorite

There’s no better time to dig into a basket of wings than during football season. Football season is here, soon. Whether you're tailgating, watching at home, or grabbing a bite out with friends, wings are always a winning play.

They’re crowd-pleasers, easy to share, and come in enough flavors to keep everyone happy.

Flavor Explosion: From Sweet to Spicy

Chicken wings come in every flavor under the sun, from the scorching hot to savory teriyaki or tangy honey BBQ. For those who don’t do spicy and hot, garlic parmesan or honey roasted wings are delicious alternatives. And don’t forget the dipping sauces: blue cheese for the traditionalists, ranch for the rest of us.

New Jersey Locals Share Their Go-To Wing Spots

Social media blew up with messages from Jersey Shore residents shouting out their favorite places for wings.

Carrie N. in Toms River loves Stone Fire Grille wings.

Jackie L. in Toms River loves Buffalo Wild Wings wings.

Mikey K. in Brick loves Woodchucks BBQ in Pt. Pleasant.

While wings are a hit at summer BBQs, they’re just as good in the fall, winter and spring especially when made on the smoker or grill.

Wings for Every Season (Not Just Game Day!)

Whether you're dining out, ordering in, or firing up the backyard grill, wings make a great snack or side. Just don’t forget the napkins, wipes and the dipping sauces.

So if you’re celebrating National Chicken Wing Day or just hungry for something delicious, the Jersey Shore has no shortage of saucy spots to explore.

