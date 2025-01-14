Check Out these 5 Best Waterfront Restaurants in New Jersey

Experience the perfect blend of exquisite cuisine and stunning scenery at Ocean County's renowned waterfront dining spots.

I know it's winter, but the view is always gorgeous.

There is nothing better than sitting down for a nice dinner at a New Jersey restaurant that has waterfront views. I absolutely love it.

There are spectacular spots up and down the Jersey Shore. Not only is the food fabulous, but the views are breathtaking.

5 of the best Waterfront Restaurants in NJ are right here in Ocean County.

Thanks to thedigestonline.com for these popular spots in Ocean County.

#1 - B2 Bistro & Bar - Bayville

#2 - Charlie's of Bay Head - Bay Head

#3 - Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon - Beach Haven (LBI)

#4 - Red's Lobster Pot - Point Pleasant Beach

#5 - The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar - Point Pleasant Beach

**As you know living here at the shore, some of these fantastic waterfront restaurants close for the winter season.

If you’re looking for a scenic experience, no matter the occasion, here’s our guide to waterfront restaurants in New Jersey.

Lyle from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Sherry from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jennifer from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike's is delicious and the view is fantastic, right on the beach.

If it's family, friends, or dinner out with co-workers you can't go wrong with a fabulous waterfront restaurant, especially at the Jersey Shore. Is there anything better than a delicious steak and seafood meal with a calm breeze and the perfect view?

