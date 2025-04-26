The Best Underrated Steakhouse in New Jersey

*This New Jersey steakhouse is a hidden gem

*Locals love this steakhouse

What makes a great steakhouse? It has to be the quality of meat.

The best of the best when it comes to the meat. Every bite of steak at a steakhouse you should be wanting more.

I know, I know you will probably say no way, but I like my steak well-done. No red for me. In a delicious steakhouse there should never be over-the-top-sauces on your steak, just cooked to perfection the way you like it.

The most popular steak in America, how do you like it cooked? It's medium-rare. Anytime I see rare or hear rare, I just can't eat it. Medium-rare offers an outside of the steak that's well-done and tender and juicy in the middle with all those flavors my husband Nick, always talks about.

Recently, there were the most underrated steakhouses in America named. The ones that might not get the recognition they deserve. There is one in New Jersey that got voted at most underrated.

When we think of steakhouses, yes the chains are fabulous and we do love them, but it's more the Ma and Pa, family owned steakhouses that we look for. It's that delicious aroma when you walk in the door and the atmosphere of a steakhouse is always so romantic and warm.

Steakhouse 85 in New Brunswick, very cool it's the official steakhouse of Rutgers Athletics. Their menu looks amazing - The King's Platter to Dry Aged steaks to Classic Surf & Turf and more.

