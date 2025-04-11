Best Top Casual Dining Spot Voted #1 in America, New Jersey Has 8

America's favorite casual dining restaurant is a pretty popular restaurant here in New Jersey. This restaurant just beat out the Olive Garden as the number one casual dining spot in America.

Let me give you a hint, sweet butter. It is hands down the best.

For the first time in seven years, there's a new winner in the top casual dining spot in the US.

Real quick though, the Olive Garden's soup and salad - all-you-can-eat is one of my favorites and it's a great deal. Oh, and how about the endless, delicious breadsticks.

America's favorite casual dining spot that beating out Olive Garden

Texas Roadhouse is number one in sales, finally beating out Olive Garden in eight years. Rounding out the top five of America's favorite casual dining spots are - Olive Garden, Chili's, Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings and of course sitting at number one is Texas Roadhouse.

According to texasroadhouse.com, New Jersey has eight locations and hopefully, I'm still crossing my fingers for the rumors to be true, that one will be opening up in Toms River.

It's been about two years since the rumors of a Texas Roadhouse coming to the Ocean County Mall. That would be fantastic for us to get one in Ocean County. We go to Texas Roadhouse in Howell. I believe it's the closest one to us.

Some other favorite casual dining spots that made the list in America are LongHorn Steakhouse, Red Robin, Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse. The Cheesecake Factory made the list, also.

