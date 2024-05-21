Best Sushi In America Is A Short Ride to Philly and New York City

Delicious Sushi in Philly and NYC

I enjoy sushi and I look forward every so often to eating sushi. I will say one item I'm not a fan of is "eel". Maybe it's just because of the way they look lol like a big "sea snake". The idea of "eel" is one I just can't enjoy. I do love a good "California Roll" or "spicey crab". When you find a great sushi place it's one you will return to over and over again. Delish published a recent article that listed the 9 BEST sushi restaurants in America. Three of the nine are within driving distance for us here in the Garden State.

According to Delish, two sushi restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are among the e best in America. Of course, Philly is a short drive for many in South Jersey, so it would be easy to visit these fantastic sushi hot spots.

Morimoto (723 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106) "Morimoto, helmed by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, is not only one of the most visually stunning sushi restaurants in the United States but also has one of the most creative menus."

Double Knot (120 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107) "Philadelphia's Double Knot has two levels, each offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience. Upstairs, patrons can enjoy inventive cocktails in a warm and welcoming environment. Downstairs—under dim lights—patrons can be transported to Japan by way of Double Knot's sushi and sashimi."

Delish also picked a sushi restaurant in New York City as one of the best in the nation. For folks in North Jersey, NYC is a quick ride especially if it's one of the best sushi hot spots in the U.S.

Sushi Nazakawa (23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014) "After studying under renowned sushi chef Jiro Ono, Daisuke Nakazawa brought his mastery of the art of sushi making to New York City's West Village in the form of Sushi Nakazawa."

