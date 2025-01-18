Best Small Town For Retirees In New Jersey Is Among Best In America

America's Best Small Towns To Retire

Kiplinger.com pointed out "Over 4 million people are expected to retire in 2025 as they turn 65. This is part of a historic surge in retirements that's expected to continue through 2027".

Finding a great place to retire is very important. Is it a safe community that has services for seniors that are nearby? Are there medical services that seniors can use? Shopping? Roadways that are less stressful to drive? etc. These are just some of the issues that pop up when you think about retirement.

According to Stacker, "A 2024 analysis of Census Bureau data by HireAHelper found that in 2023, more than 338,000 Americans relocated upon retirement, the highest number in three years. Though some are heading to urban centers like San Antonio and Miami, others are drawn to smaller towns and cities."

The town selected for New Jersey is Sea Girt. Stacker said "Sea Girt's biggest draw has to be its titular beach, which is open year-round and includes a boardwalk and historic lighthouse. It also has a variety of restaurants, cafes, and shops, some dating back to the 19th century."

Located in Monmouth County, Sea Girt is a beautiful town and their lighthouse is a local landmark. In addition:

Population: 2,031

Homeowners: 89% of the population

Renters: 11% of the population

Median household income: $218,438

So think about retirement and ask yourself if you are in a town you feel comfortable with to spend your golden years. If it is you are in good shape, if it's not, then you may need to reevaluate.

