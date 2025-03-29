5 Best Boardwalk Ride Piers in New Jersey

Summer excitement is rising along the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day! Families can explore thrilling amusement parks and scenic boardwalks with easy access via the Garden State Parkway.

Let's get ready for summer, Memorial Day is not that far away, bring on summertime at the Jersey Shore.

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Let's talk rides. Your kids will love to check out every ride pier up and down the Garden State Parkway.

Rides on the boardwalks can be a bit pricey. Check here for the discounts they might be having now and possibly buy online to get a better deal. If you're doing a staycation this summer, why not check out our beautiful boardwalks up and down the Garden State Parkway? Your kids will love the adventure.

Click each boardwalk pier information for each ride pier at the Jersey Shore:

Morey's Piers, Wildwood, NJ

Playland's Castaway Cove, Ocean City, NJ

Steel Pier, Atlantic City, NJ

Casino Pier, Seaside Heights, NJ

Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

If you think back to when you were a child, do you remember that favorite ride at the boardwalk. I know I do. It was always the music express. It goes faster and faster, front and back, and loud music. It's always so much fun and my daughter loves it, too.

What boardwalk ride pier is your favorite? Most of New Jerseyans in this area love Ocean City and Wildwood as their number one boardwalk of all time. For a staycation, they head south on the GSP.

