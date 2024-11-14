Let's talk about retirement and some of the latest data as to where the best place to retire is in each state in America. First, let's examine the numbers for retirement here in America. According to data from Empower, "What is the average age of retirement in the United States? Right now, the average age for men to retire is 65 while the average age for women to retire is 63."

One thing I have observed about researching "retirement" is that those who do look into "retirement" and research the change in lifestyle probably enjoy retirement better. The more you know about retiring, the better the experience will be.

Empower listed several key factors when it comes to an enjoyable retirement. The factors to most seem a "no-brainer"

"Perhaps the biggest factor is how much money you have saved up for retirement to meet your retirement living expenses."

"Your desired lifestyle in retirement is another factor to consider."

"Where you plan to live is yet another factor that will determine your retirement age."

Best Place to Retire in New Jersey

There is a new report out from Stacker. "The best place to retire to in each state, according to data. "Famous parks, zoos, and the Cape May Peninsula, which is located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay, lure many retirees to Cape May County at the southernmost tip of the Garden State. Gov. Phil Murphy set a goal to bring in up to 150 million visitors to New Jersey annually by 2023, particularly in this county, where large and ever-growing wineries are already attracting thousands of visitors. Situated less than an hour from Atlantic City, Cape May County also offers retirees a plethora of restaurants, gambling venues, and a vibrant arts and nightlife scene."

So if you are 55+ you may want to start thinking about retirement and when you are best situated to begin your retirement. If the average age for men is 65 and the average lifespan is 73, that leaves us guys with 8 years to enjoy our remaining life after working from let's say 18 (47 years working). Ladies, you get 14 years with an average lifespan of 79 years (6 additional years).

If you are not ready and prepared you might not even get that much time and as they say, you only get one chance at this, so make it the best you can experience. Plan ahead and be ready to enjoy your "golden years" to the fullest.

By the way, if you are considering going to Florida for retirement, millions do, then Sarasota County is the #1 spot. "Niche is not the only source ranking Sarasota County as a leading retirement spot; U.S. News & World Report also brands the county as a mix of paradise and reality, ranking it the #11 region in the U.S. for retirement."

