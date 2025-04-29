YUM! Beautiful Single-Serving Pies From This New Jersey Bakery

"LilliPies Bakery in Princeton may just serve the best pies in New Jersey."

This is a delicious topic! Tiny single-serving pies that are delicious. I wondered why you would have "single-serving" pies? Wouldn't having a delicious full-size pie be better? Well, if you are trying to eat less and enjoy foods, then I think single-serving-sized foods make a lot of sense. Let's face it, on Easter I had two slices of coconut cream pie lol.

You may have seen "single-serving" pies in your local grocery store, but these tiny pies are on a different level and are specially prepared desserts, not mass-produced pies.

So, where do we go for these amazing little pies? According to an article from Only In Your State, you will need to head to Mercer County. These little pies are found at LilliPies Bakery in Princeton.

According to Only In Your State, "LilliPies Bakery in a shopping strip less than two miles from the gates to Princeton University. What sets this bakery apart? Their unique single-serving pies, solving the dilemma we all face when we walk into a bakery - everything looks so good, so what do we order? At this charming Princeton newcomer, the answer might just be - one of everything, please!"

These little pies look fantastic so next time I am in Princeton, I definitely wanna go to LilliPies. "These treats, a little bigger than a muffin, come in a fantastic seasonal variety and offer you the chance to try several pie flavors at every visit instead of committing to a full-size version."

