I think my favorite dessert is pie. Yes, I think pie, for me, beats some traditional favorites like cake, cookies, Ice Cream, etc. If I go shopping and I'm in charge of getting a dessert, there is a good chance you will see a pie on the table. Best pies include apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, lemon, chocolate, pumpkin, coconut cream, etc. Did I leave any out? As you can see, I like pie lol

An article by Julian Cross for Chef Standards looks at the BEST pie in America. "Pie-riffic news: there’s an adventure waiting in every state, with each shop serving up a slice of pure treasure! From flaky crusts to luscious fillings, these bakeries are baking up legends. Ready to take a bite out of this sweet journey? Let’s uncover the secret recipes behind these pie gems!"

The selection for New Jersey from Chef Standards resides in Essex County in Montclair. The Pie Store was chosen as New Jersey's best. "How is pie served in New Jersey? At The Pie Store, with a British twist. With satisfying fillings and cozy crusts, every slice pays homage to tradition. On a plate, it's similar to traveling across the pond."

Google Review:

Elanz E: “The Pie Store” is an absolute gem! If you haven’t been, you’re seriously missing out on a slice of heaven—pun totally intended. Every time I walk in, I’m hit with the warm, comforting aroma of freshly baked pies, and I know I’m about to experience something special.

I have this shop on my "must visit" list, and I will be going there to get some pie. By the way, did I mention "Chicken Pot Pie"? Don't even get me started on that lol lol

