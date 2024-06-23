The 9 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, New Jersey

The beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic.

Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful.

Get our free mobile app

What do you think of when you think picnic? I think hamburgers and hot dogs. I know, you're thinking - Sue - that's a BBQ. YES, it is but my family always called our BBQs picnics.

A picnic to me as an adult may be a sub sandwich from Wawa or sandwiches from home. A cheese tray with my favorite beverage, that's perfect.

Several of these suggestions of "Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County" came from yelp.com and some friends and co-workers that love heading to the beach after 5 pm for their dinner at the beach.

Just like me, that's the perfect time to go to the beach, after 5, as it's emptying out for the day, you don't have to pay, it's cooler, and the sunset is absolutely gorgeous.

The 9 best picnic spots in Ocean County

#1 - Berkeley Island State Park in Bayville, NJ

#2 - Brick Beach III

#3 - Ocean County Park in Lakewood, NJ

#4 - Cattus Island in Toms River, NJ

#5 - Brick Reservoir

#6 - Island Beach State Park

#7 - Winding River in Toms River, NJ

#8 - Island Heights Boardwalk

#9 - Anywhere on Long Beach Island

If you've never done a picnic after 5 at your local beach, try it. You will love it. One thing, please don't swim, there are no lifeguards on the beach at that time. But, you can still have a delicious picnic. We live in the perfect place, Ocean and Monmouth Counties, with beaches and parks with beautiful waterways to enjoy a picnic with the family.

We have some of the best spots for that perfect picnic.

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker