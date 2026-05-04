Maybe it’s the town you live in, grew up in, or visit for grocery runs, boardwalk strolls, or lazy beach days. Everyone has that special spot in Ocean County, New Jersey that feels like home.

Ocean County is famous for its gorgeous beaches, iconic boardwalks, and laid-back coastal vibes. From the peaceful charm of Surf City to the buzzing energy of Point Pleasant Beach, this area has some of the Jersey Shore’s most beautiful and inviting towns, and we’re lucky enough to call it home.

Why Ocean County Towns Are So Special

So, what makes a town truly stand out? Is it the food scene, those favorite summer outdoor dining spots, or the shopping options? Maybe it’s the people, the community spirit, or just the overall vibe that makes it your place.

According to niche.com, which ranked towns based on factors like friendliness, cost of living, schools, and more, the top town in Ocean County is Point Pleasant Beach.

The Top 10 Towns You Need to Know

Other towns that made the top 10 include Beach Haven, Point Pleasant, Surf City, Pine Beach, Lavallette, North Beach Haven, Manahawkin, Toms River, and Island Heights.

Long Beach Island: Three Gems You Can’t Miss

Notably, three of the best towns are on Long Beach Island, which isn’t too surprising given its charm. Just keep in mind that the cost of living tends to be a bit higher in these beach towns.

No matter which town tops your personal list, Ocean County is full of gems that make it a special place to live, visit, or just escape to for the day. Whether you’re strolling along the boardwalk, grabbing a bite at a favorite local spot, or just soaking in the beach views, there’s something here for everyone.

Keep Reading: Creepy and Abandoned Places in New Jersey

So go ahead, explore, discover, and fall in love with your own favorite corner of the Jersey Shore.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker