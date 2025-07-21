Here in New Jersey, we don’t just have beaches, we’ve got some seriously stunning lakes, too.

And summertime, there’s nothing better than diving into cool, fresh water and soaking up those laid-back lake vibes.

One lake, in particular, stands out as a must-visit: Lake Hopatcong. It’s not just any lake, it’s the largest lake in the state, and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Where Is This Stunning Lake in New Jersey?

Located in Morris and Sussex Counties, Lake Hopatcong is a go-to spot for swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing. Whether you’re floating in the sun or gliding across the water, it’s pure summer magic.

What Can You Do at the Lake?

Surrounded by scenic views and peaceful nature, this lake feels like a getaway without ever leaving New Jersey. You can spend the day enjoying the water, then unwind in a cozy cabin right on the lake. Or go full-on adventure mode and camp under the stars. Either way, you’ll never want to leave.

I grew up in Pennsylvania, and while we didn’t have beaches, we had lakes, like Lake Nockamixon. Some of my best memories were made there with family and friends. We’d always say, “Let’s go to the lake,” and just like that, the day turned into something special.

Why This Lake Is One of the Best in America

So if you're looking for a slice of summer paradise, Lake Hopatcong is calling. Bring your swimsuit, your favorite people, and get ready to fall in love with lake life, New Jersey-style.

