Best New Jersey Restaurants Perfect for a Cozy Winter Night Out!

We are heading into January and a brand new year, 2025, and now is the time to make a short list of really "cozy" restaurants to hit this cold season in the Garden State—the type of restaurants perfect for a cozy and romantic dinner out.

I came across a shortlist from an article from "Only In Your State" and wanted to share these best New Jersey restaurants for your winter dining.

Cozy Vibes Canva loading...

I enjoy a "cozy" restaurant during the winter. It is a place that has a warm feel and a nice fireplace is always a welcome sight. Other great items on the winter checklist include comfort foods on the menu, a good cup of coffee, and a great soup selection. If you hit these items chances are I will be back.

According to the article from Only In Your State, "Whether the atmosphere is quiet and intimate, or bustling with fellow diners, everyone is united by their love of food. However, it's not always easy to find a restaurant that's ideal for a date night."

6 Candlelit Restaurants in New Jersey

6. Ninety Acres (Gladstone)

5. Verve (Somerville)

4. Lola's Tapas Bar (Hoboken)

3. Strickland's Steakhouse (Woodbridge)

2. The Frog and the Peach (New Brunswick)

1. Haven Riverfront Restaurant and Bar (Edgewater)

Romantic Canva loading...

In addition Only In Your State added "If you're looking for an overnight getaway in a truly romantic environment, we highly recommend Elaine's in Cape May. It's a wonderful boutique hotel, restaurant, and store that makes for a perfect escape from everyday life."

