Best New Jersey High Schools And Some Are Among Best In The United States&#x1f3eb;

Best New Jersey High Schools And Some Are Among Best In The United States🏫

Unsplash.com Gautam Krishnan

We are in the second half of the school year, so let's talk schools. Niche recently came out with their rankings for the Top 25 High Schools here in New Jersey and some of these High Schools are ranked among the best in America.

 

Get our free mobile app
Unsplash.com Eliott Reyna
loading...

 

 

Here are Niche's 25 top-ranked high schools in New Jersey. All have overall Niche grades of A+ (This List Was Posted In A Recent Patch Article)

 

  1. The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway
  2. High Technology High School, Lincroft
  3. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
  4. Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, Manahawkin
  5. Biotechnology High School, Freehold
  6. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains
  7. Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City
  8. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
  9. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
  10. Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains
  11. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, West Windsor
  12. Union County Vocational-Technical High School, Scotch Plains
  13. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, West Windsor
  14. Millburn High School, Millburn Township
  15. Princeton High School, Princeton
  16. Tenafly High School, Tenafly
  17. Academy of Allied Health and Science, Neptune
  18. Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands
  19. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies, Edison
  20. Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
  21. Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood
  22. Northern Valley Regional High School - Demarest
  23. Summit Senior High School, Summit
  24. Livingston Senior High School, Livingston
  25. Northern Valley Regional High School - Old Tappan

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

The number one high school in New Jersey, according to Niche, is  The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway (Pictured Above). This school is ranked #1 in New Jersey and is ranked #15 (Public High Schools) in America. By the way, the #1 ranked (Private High School) in New Jersey is Princeton International School of Math & Science, this school is ranked #2 in the nation!

 

Unsplash.com Feliphe Schiarolli
loading...

 

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

 

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Filed Under: New Jersey, Rockaway, America, Scotch Plains
Categories: Featured, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM