One of the East Coast’s Best Mac & Cheese Spots Is Right Here in Ocean County!

Who would’ve guessed that one of the best spots for Mac & Cheese on the entire East Coast is right here in Ocean County, New Jersey? Yep, no need to travel far for cheesy, creamy perfection is practically in our backyard.

I’ve always been a Mac & Cheese lover, the kind that takes you right back to my Nana's kitchen. You know the one: baked to golden perfection, bubbling around the edges, with that crispy top layer that’s pure comfort food magic. I’ve been chasing my Nana's recipe flavor ever since.

The Cheesiest Surprise in Ocean County, NJ

Sure, plenty of restaurants and diners serve a solid Mac & Cheese, but according to a few trusted locals (and now a feature on onlyinyourstate.com), there’s one place in Ocean County that stands above the rest.

Why Everyone’s Talking About This Pub in Point Pleasant Beach

It all started when we were talking food on the radio one morning. Out of nowhere, the texts and calls started rolling in, everyone wanted to share their pick for the best Mac & Cheese around. And one name kept popping up: The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant Beach.

Wait, a pub? For the best Mac & Cheese? That’s exactly what I said! But apparently, The Ark’s baked Mac & Cheese is legendary.

Why This Spot Deserves a Place on Your Must-Try List

Point Pleasant Beach is already one of my favorite places for a fun day and night out, with the boardwalk, the rides, the aquarium, and plenty of great dining. But The Ark Pub? It's a must-try!

From what I hear, they serve their Mac & Cheese just the way I love it, baked, bubbly, and full of cheesy goodness. So thank you to everyone who sent me the tip, because now I know exactly where I’m heading later today for the best Mac & Cheese.

